Westby Area Historical Society to host cemetery stone cleaning workshop

The Westby Area Historical Society will hold a cemetery stone cleaning workshop at the Coon Prairie Cemetery, rural Westby, Saturday, Oct. 23. Come any time between noon and 2 p.m., when several members of WAHS will be available to show you how to clean one of your family’s stones or use a “demonstration” stone for you to practice on.
Participants will learn how to remove dirt, lichen and moss; how to clean the stones without damaging them; and what chemicals are safe to use. The workshop is free. WAHS recommends you wear comfortable clothes for kneeling or sitting on the ground.
For more information, call 608-634-4478 or email westbywihistory@gmail.com.