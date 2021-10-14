 Skip to main content
Westby Area Historical Society to host cemetery stone cleaning workshop

Before and after

Photo of before and after cleaning of cemetery stone.

 Westby Area Historical Society photo

The Westby Area Historical Society will hold a cemetery stone cleaning workshop at the Coon Prairie Cemetery, rural Westby, Saturday, Oct. 23. Come any time between noon and 2 p.m., when several members of WAHS will be available to show you how to clean one of your family’s stones or use a “demonstration” stone for you to practice on.

Participants will learn how to remove dirt, lichen and moss; how to clean the stones without damaging them; and what chemicals are safe to use. The workshop is free. WAHS recommends you wear comfortable clothes for kneeling or sitting on the ground.

For more information, call 608-634-4478 or email westbywihistory@gmail.com.

