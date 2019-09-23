On Saturday, Oct. 5, the Westby Area Historical Society will be celebrating fall and Westby football with an open house from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Come see how the rooms and displays have been updated. Take a look at the wonderful and detailed diorama. See the Military Honors Room. Find a family ancestor in our large collection of genealogy materials. Delicious cranberry pie will be in season and free to our visitors just for stopping by.
So many things will be going on Homecoming Weekend — make WAHS part of your fun. The open house takes place at 111 Bekkedal Ave., just south of the Stabbur Visitor’s Center that you can see from Main Street. Questions can be emailed to westbywihistory@gmail.com.
