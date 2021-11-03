Westby Area Historical Society to host open house in honor of Veterans Day

On Saturday, Nov. 13, the Westby Area Historical Society will host a Veterans Day open house at the Thoreson House Museum. The open house will begin at 10:30 a.m. so that we can be in place at 11 a.m., the actual time of the armistice on Nov. 11, 1918.

The historical society has an entire room dedicated to honoring veterans, with displays of documents, artifacts and uniforms. The Military Honors Room is on the second floor of the museum and there are stairs you must climb to see the displays. Board members will be available until 2:30 p.m. as museum guides, to answer questions and share stories. Coffee and cookies will be served.