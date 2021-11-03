 Skip to main content
Westby Area Historical Society to host open house in honor of Veterans Day

World War I uniform

On display in the Military Honors Room, the World War I uniform of Stanley Hoilien, donated to WAHS by his daughter and founder of the Westby Area Historical Society, the late Elaine Lund.

 Westby Area Historical Society photo

On Saturday, Nov. 13, the Westby Area Historical Society will host a Veterans Day open house at the Thoreson House Museum. The open house will begin at 10:30 a.m. so that we can be in place at 11 a.m., the actual time of the armistice on Nov. 11, 1918.

The historical society has an entire room dedicated to honoring veterans, with displays of documents, artifacts and uniforms. The Military Honors Room is on the second floor of the museum and there are stairs you must climb to see the displays. Board members will be available until 2:30 p.m. as museum guides, to answer questions and share stories. Coffee and cookies will be served.

World War II Bible

In one of the display cases in the Military Honors Room at the Thoreson House Museum is Elton Thoreson's Bible, donated by his children David and Cheryl Thoreson. On the right side, you can see the mark left by a German bullet as Elton was serving in World War II.
