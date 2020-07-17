Westby Area Historical Society's 5th annual Sweet Rides is a go

For the last four years, the Westby Area Historical Society, partnering with Mega Parts of Coon Valley, has held a very successful Sweet Rides and Sweet Pies event. This year we are expecting the same in spite of the changes that must be made due to COVID-19. There won’t be a car show, museum tours or pies, but there will be cars and we hope many, many of them.
Combining a car show with the already existing WAHS pie and ice cream social was the idea of former WAHS board member Madeline Anderson, who passed in 2017. Her vision, with Garland McGarvey’s leadership, has made this event the most visited and financially successful of all WAHS fundraisers. Last year, more than 100 cars and 200 people attended. Thirty-five sponsors provided 51 trophies and prizes. More than 30 friends of the event worked with the WAHS members to plan the event, set up everything, register cars, publicize near and far, serve sandwiches and cut pieces from more than 30 pies.
This year, things will be quite different because we will guarantee social distancing by having just a car tour. McGarvey shared that he wants the event to support the Westby businesses and highlight our wonderful community without risking exposure to anyone. Our community has sacrificed a lot during this shutdown. This is a way for the Westby Area Historical Society to give something back. This year’s car tour will give spectators an opportunity to see really cool cars and give the drivers a reason for a great summer morning ride.
“This year, Sweet Rides will be a tour of the community,” McGarvey said. “Cars can preregister online right now or the day of the event. Line up starts at the Thoreson House Museum at 10 and engines will start at 10:30. By having just a car tour in the community, we won’t expose anyone but lots of people will be coming to town. People can watch and wave from their front yards or even from their windows. We are encouraging those who bring their vehicles to town to wear their masks as they patronize our local restaurants, get the carry-outs that are offered, and shop our local businesses. Large and small companies have been so supportive of our past events. We cannot ask them to give more when they have been hit so hard these past few months. We hope this will be our way to show them appreciation and get them some business. We are celebrating the 5th annual Sweet Rides to keep the momentum going, anticipating that next year will be bigger and better than ever. We will keep our last Friday in July position on the community calendar and we will give the community some fun!”
Join us on Saturday, July 25 when the car tour will drive through Westby, showing off many collector cars and even a few surprise vehicles. Susan Salek, the WAHS 2020 Grandmother of the Year will be riding with her grandson, David, and the rest of the family. Check our Facebook page and next week’s issue of the Westby Times for the route map. Maybe we will even be driving past your house! Email sweetridesnpies@gmail.com with questions and see our website or Facebook page for early registration.
