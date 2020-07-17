Westby Area Historical Society's 5th annual Sweet Rides is a go

“This year, Sweet Rides will be a tour of the community,” McGarvey said. “Cars can preregister online right now or the day of the event. Line up starts at the Thoreson House Museum at 10 and engines will start at 10:30. By having just a car tour in the community, we won’t expose anyone but lots of people will be coming to town. People can watch and wave from their front yards or even from their windows. We are encouraging those who bring their vehicles to town to wear their masks as they patronize our local restaurants, get the carry-outs that are offered, and shop our local businesses. Large and small companies have been so supportive of our past events. We cannot ask them to give more when they have been hit so hard these past few months. We hope this will be our way to show them appreciation and get them some business. We are celebrating the 5th annual Sweet Rides to keep the momentum going, anticipating that next year will be bigger and better than ever. We will keep our last Friday in July position on the community calendar and we will give the community some fun!”