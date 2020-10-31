Westby Area Middle School names October Students, Citizens of the Month

Westby Area Middle School has selected its October Students of the Month and Citizens of the Month.

The eighth grade Student of the Month is Mackenzie Morey and the Citizen of the Month is Kristopher Chaumley.

The seventh grade Student of the Month is Tanner Hagen and the Citizen of the Month is Clayton Christianson.

The sixth grade Student of the Month is Molly Hamilton and the Citizen of the Month is Aspyn Fleming.

The fifth grade Student of the Month is Silas VonFeldt and the Citizen of the Month is Ethan Nedland.

