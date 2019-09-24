On Oct. 12 at 1 p.m., the Westby Area Performing Arts Center will be presenting "Smirk" (world champion jugglers plus physical comedy). All area children and their families are invited to catch this 60-minute showing for free. Tickets are not required for the afternoon event; however, the facility holds 475 people. Seating will be on a first-come first-serve basis.
Join WAPAC at 7 p.m. for a 90-minute showing of “Smirk,” where the former scientist and slapstick madman will share a different routine. The evening show is $15 per ticket.
"Smirk" is a 90-minute roller coaster ride into the lives of two performers whose comedy derives from the collision of two very different minds trying to perform in the same show. One is a former scientist, and the other a slapstick madman. Juggling, whip cracking, unicycles and a large rocket launcher all make an appearance in this Odd Couple meets the circus spectacular.
"Smirk" presents new vaudeville through the lens of comedy and a dynamic Abbott and Costello style relationship. Reid Belstock and innovative juggling ace Warren Hammond are performers that could not be more different, and their story is a buddy comedy based on two of the oldest archetypes in comedy, the straight man and the goof ball. Many people juggle, but Smirk is unique. What makes this show special is the dynamic relationship that emerges through these characters. Their friendship (and the show itself) is tested as they become increasingly at odds with each other. They finally come back together for a finale that draws from the best these two people can bring together, and delivers their biggest, craziest and most amazing stunt yet.
Described as "A nicely matched pair of performers with a deep bag of tricks," by Juggle Magazine, their juggling and slapstick antics explode off the stage to fill the largest auditorium.
Their work has earned them multiple awards, including the 2009 and more recently the 2011, IJA Silver Medal in the Team competitions.
