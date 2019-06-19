The Westby Area School District Board of Education approved its annual city athletic park agreement at its meeting Monday, June 10.
The school district contracts with the city of Westby for use of various city-owned facilities used in the support of both curricular and co-curricular activities. These activities include JV baseball, middle school baseball, summer school swimming lessons and physical education tennis instruction.
The Westby Area School District leases joint use of the city’s athletic park facilities for $4,900 for the 2019-20 school year. Payment is due by Feb. 1, 2020. The school district is responsible for all repairs and maintenance of the city’s fields during the seasons the facility is used by the district. The city will be responsible for the mowing and will maintain the athletic park facility at a level that insures the safety of WASD students. The lease is for one year, effective July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.
The board also approved the new strategic plan. The Westby Area School District’s strategic plan lists the following four pillars: “We will raise student achievement and close gaps. We will become a destination district for students. We will become a destination district for staff. We will expand collaboration and partnerships within our community.”
In other business, the board renewed the district membership with the WIAA for the high school and middle school, which allows students to participate in athletic opportunities.
Board members also accepted the resignation of Sara Keenan as special education instructional program aide at Westby Elementary School, effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
The School Board continued discussing the Westby Elementary School/Westby Cooperative Credit Union school branch proposal. At the September and May board meetings, Randi Strangstalien from WCCU shared a proposal to open an “in-school branch” at the Westby Elementary School. Strangstalien followed up with the board on the progress of the proposal.
