The Westby Area School Board heard a presentation, Monday, about a possible Farm-To-School grant.
The presentation was given by Debbie DeGarmo, a community member who is looking into the grant program and has been working with Superintendent Steve Michaels.
A Farm-To-School grant from the United States Department of Agriculture allows school districts to incorporate growing vegetables and learning more about healthy eating choices.
“It can be just an educational piece of learning to plant and care for a garden, it can be as robust as providing food for the kitchen, that the students then will help harvest and consume for a school lunch,” Superintendent Steve Michaels said. “A number of districts in our region employ farm to school programs.”
The presentation was intended to provide information to the board, with the possibility of applying for the grant next year.
“With the grant I’m kind of hopefully steering us towards is the implementation grant, that one we can get the most funding for,” DeGarmo said. “We can get up to a $100,000 with that one.”
Some of the goals would be to educate students on sustainable gardening and farming practices, and engage the community on healthy food choices.
“Survey the population on what they think our school gardens and greenhouses could accomplish, teach, and provide over the next 10 years or so,” DeGarmo said.
The grant would be district wide and requires the district to match up to 25 percent.
“So if we were to apply for the full $100,000 we’d need $25,000 from the community, or somehow, fundraising.” DeGarmo said.
Possible ways to utilize some of the grant funding would be to expand the hydroponics systems in the school district and extend the Coon Valley school garden.
Potential challenges would be staffing, food service implementation, community involvement, and student interest.
“That we’re able financially to keep it going after it gets going, I think that’d be another challenge but I love the idea of it,” board member Robert Kerska said.
“If we don’t get the grant funding where do we go from there and what have we accomplished?” DeGarmo said. “We would promote healthy choices for our children and community and at least start a conversation.”
The application would be due next December and the implementation date would be in July 2020.
The board also accepted the resignation Trevor Arentz, a teacher assistant in the special education program at Westby Elementary School.
“The resignation was a positive one. It strictly came down to finances for a young person who found employment closer to home,” Director of Special Education and Pupil Services Jason Windsor said. “We ended on really good terms, just a career move for him, it wasn’t anything where he was upset or disgruntled.”
The board approved the hiring of two new special education aids and a position transfer.
Tracy Stellner went from being a middle school special education aid, to a middle school secretary. Katy Brown is going to be a high-school special education aid. Jill Bailey is going to be a high-school special education aid as well.
A presentation was also given on Rural Virtual Academy by Tammy Gilkes, an English teacher at Westby Area High School.
“They’re getting very large, they are a great virtual school,” Gilkes said. “So schools are seeing that and they are jumping on board.”
The board was asked to take action on deciding to apply to become invested in RVA in January.
“These schools are taught by humans who are there, the students have to be engaged at the time the class is being taught with a teacher who is on their computer with them,” Gilkes said. “We have had students leave the RVA and try something else, but most of our kids are thriving.”
Action on applying to be a part of the RVA will take place at the School Board meeting in January.
