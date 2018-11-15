The Westby Area Schools Board of Education recognized a Viroqua man for his community service at its meeting held in Coon Valley, Monday.
Thor Thorson was recognized for the Community Volunteer Service Award a result of seeing that $500 in the form of gift cards to Quillin’s were distributed to five families in the Viroqua School District and five families in the Westby Area School District to help those in need. “One lady wrote the superintendent of Viroqua three years ago, and said this is the first year I had money to buy stuff to bake with,” Thorson said.
The board also accepted Lynn Hanold and Carmen Peters’ letters of retirement effective Jan. 4, 2019. Hanold had served the district for 22 years, and Peters has served for 20 and a half years. “Outstanding people who know the district, know our kids, so it’s always a hard thing to even bring these forward,” District Administrator Steve Michaels said.
Trenton Harger, technology education teacher, gave a demonstration to the Board on virtual teaching and learning. Harger gave the presentation through Google Hangouts from his classroom in Westby. Harger showed the board a variety of ways to utilize technology for virtual learning.
Instructional Services Director Fayme Evenson, of Seesaw, presented the district’s results for the Wisconsin Student Assessment System. Exams taken during the 2017-18 year showed similar results as students statewide.
“A really nice overview of state assessment data, we decided this year to look at, kind of work closely with Steve and the admin team as we were kind of putting this together, looking at mathematics and ELA” Evenson said.
At the Westby Area Elementary and Middle Schools, 496 students were assessed in Grades 3-8; 55.5 percent of students were proficient or advanced in English language arts, compared to 51.2 percent at the state level. In mathematics, 44.1 percent were proficient or advanced, compared to 43.7 percent statewide.
Seventy-eight students in Grade 11 took the ACT or DLM. Results showed 51.3 percent achieved proficient or advanced performance levels in English language arts compared to 45.7 percent statewide. In mathematics 21.8 percent were proficient or advanced compared to 35.9 percent statewide.
A report on the Wisconsin School Violence Drill Evaluation for Westby Area School District was given by Michaels. These are evacuation drills, required by the state of Wisconsin, that were done on Oct. 24 by all district buildings. “Overall you should know that your administrative team did a really beautiful job of making that happen, taking it seriously” Michaels said.
