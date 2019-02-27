The Westby Area School Board voted Monday to submit a request to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to waive the minimum number of hours of instruction set for in state statute for the 2018-19 school year. The board held a public hearing about submitting the request during a special meeting.
District Administrator Steve Michaels said the idea for submitting a request to the Wisconsin DPI came from a discussion about changing school financing he and three other Vernon County district administrators had with Rep. Loren Oldenburg two weeks ago. During that discussion, Michaels mentioned to Oldenburg it was getting to be a challenge to make up school days because of inclement weather, including the flooding in late summer which resulted in a state of emergency impacting the district, and a waiver from Wisconsin DPI would be unlikely.
Michaels said Oldenburg contacted him Feb. 21 to say the school district should submit a request to DPI for the waiver. Oldenburg attended Monday night’s hearing, and Michaels said several community members in the school district had the sentiment the district should seek the waiver.
“We’re not sure it will go through,” Michaels said. “We will plan for make-up days.”
There was also a public hearing on the petition of Tim and Trisha Dahlen to detach property from Viroqua Area Schools and attach it to the Westby Area School District.
Michaels said the Dahlens have open enrolled their children with the Westby Area School District for several years and live on the boundary of the two school districts. Michaels said the Westby district has not had a petition such as this for years. “It usually happens when there’s a trade because there is less impact on taxes.”
Michaels said the Westby School Board voted yes and the Viroqua School Board voted no. He said the Dahlens can appeal. “They might have better luck next year for a trade.”
In other business, the School Board accepted the retirement of longtime band director Monte Dunnum, effective at the end of the school year, and the resignation of Alec Fieck, Westby High School assistant track coach. The board voted to hire Jeff Raasch as the high school’s assistant baseball coach and Sadie Korn as the eighth-grade softball coach.
Michaels said the School Board also discussed ways to make up days because of inclement weather cancellations. There was discussion of adding 15 minutes per school day and possibly taking a day or two off spring break. He said the board would act on a decision at its March meeting.
