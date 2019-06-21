The Westby Area School District recently approved more than $6,000 in innovation grants for teachers and students. The grant requests ranged from sensory equipment for elementary students to physical fitness opportunities for students and the community, to a biotechnology program for middle school students.
“The idea behind offering these grants is to foster innovation by providing resources for staff to create unique learning experiences that do not necessarily fall under the standard curriculum and/or budget,” said District Administrator Steve Michaels.
Michaels said the innovation grants have been ongoing for several years, and at one point the School Board earmarked $8,000 from the general fund each year to award grants that are $1,000 or under.
Eleven Educator Innovation Grant requests were submitted for 2019-20, and all requests were funded.
One of the grant requests was from Mary Beth Marx, Westby Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher. The project she proposed is a biotechnology hands-on laboratory activity for seventh-grade science students.
The project involves several phases that occur during first semester – classroom instruction, a biotechnology event (The BioPharmaceutical Technology Institute Center will travel from Madison to Westby, bringing all necessary equipment and laboratory supplies in order to complete a hands-on laboratory activity involving the transfer of the luciferase “glow” gene from the Click Beetle to non-pathogenic bacteria utilizing plasmid (circular DNA) using aseptic techniques, heat and cold shocking, among other steps.), and post-activity curriculum application, which includes students doing a self-selected research-based project involving a career, genetic engineering, biotechnology, or other topic involving genetics.
Michaels said the grants are a “neat way” for educators with a passion outside of the curriculum to bring it to school and engage the students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.