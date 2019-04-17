At an Rural Virtual Academy (RVA) Governance Board Meeting held on March 20, the Westby Area School District was voted in as an “Invested” Member the the RVA consortium of schools. Westby became the 26th member of this growing consortium of school districts who work together to bring flexible online learning options to student’s throughout Wisconsin.
The RVA has two branches in its operations. First, the RVA serves full-time virtual school students from all across the State of Wisconsin, and secondly they serve the digital learning needs of all students and teachers within the 26 district consortium. RVA calls this second side of their operations “blended learning.” RVA serves about 1,100 full-time virtual school students between grades PreK-12, and on the "blended" side of operations they have professionally developed and supported 80 teachers this year and 5,000 course enrollments in brick and mortar consortium schools, including our students here in Westby.
Westby joined the RVA this past school year as an “Affiliate” member in hopes of finding the best online school to meet the needs of our students and our system. Schools must spend at least one year as an affiliate consortium partner and may then apply to become an invested partner if RVA was found to be a good fit for the district’s needs. Under RVA consortium agreements students are able to attend an online school while still belonging to their home district. This allows students to participate in school clubs, athletics, and special events like homecoming and prom. The high school students enrolled in the RVA will also graduate from Westby as they are required to meet all local Board graduation requirements. Westby RVA students can also participate in Westby commencement exercises upon meeting graduation requirements if they choose too. Students may also take some classes in the brick and mortar building, like band or choir, which are nearly impossible to take online, or a physical education class. The RVA also makes blended learning much easier with access to several classes that might not be available at a smaller school like Chinese or International Business.
District Administrator Steve Michaels has been pleased with the RVA partnership this year. “As our world continues to change, it is necessary for education to do the same. It is not realistic to expect that all students will respond to the same learning environment ‘that worked for us when we were kids’.” Virtual learning, including blended learning environments can be effective platforms for many students, and we are happy to be partnering with RVA as we make this option available to students in the Westby Area School District,” he said. Because the partnership has been successful for many of our students, becoming an invested partner was the logical next step. As an invested partner, the district will become more involved in helping shape the future of the RVA. Invested partners also count the online students as their own while giving them the online option.
The RVA is different than many online schools. When the students log on in the morning, they are connected directly to their instructors. Students can ask questions as the lesson is being delivered and interact with other students in the class. Outside of the online instruction, students are asked to meet a community service requirement, and field trips are organized in different regions of the state. It is a great partnership for the families in the Westby Area School District looking for education outside the brick and mortar building on a limited or full-time basis. Families interested in learning more about the RVA can research the online school at RuralVirtual.org or call the district coordinator, Tammy Gilkes, at 634-0148.
