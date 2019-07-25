The Westby Area School District Board of Education voted to keep school district fees, food service prices and co-curricular pass prices the same for the 2019-20 school year as they were in 2018-19 at a special meeting, Monday, July 22.
Breakfast for 4K-4 is $1.55, 5-12 $1.85 and adult $2.35. Lunch is for 4K-4 is $2.65, 5-12 $3 and adult $3.65. Milk for both 4K-12 and adult is 35 cents.
School fees for 4K-6 are $30 and 7-12 are $40. A co-curricular pass for a single event is $4 and $2, a single annual pass is $75 and a couple pass is $105.
The School Board also voted to approve the following staff: Westby Area Middle School special education teacher Nicole Buroker; Westby Area High School special education teacher Mitch Lewison; Westby Area Middle School instructional aide Kaila Ellefson; Westby Elementary School instructional program aide Courtney Yonker; Westby Area High School vocational/adventure special education teacher Bailey Munson; and assistant football coach Tyler Feirtag.
Board members accepted the resignation of Nikki Oliphant, Westby Area High School special education teacher.
District Administrator Steve Michaels presented a draft of the district’s tactical plan for 2019-20. The tactical plan is an extension of the Westby Area School District’s strategic plan, which was approved in June. The strategic plan lists the following four pillars: “We will raise student achievement and close gaps. We will become a destination district for students. We will become a destination district for staff. We will expand collaboration and partnerships within our community.”
Michaels said the tactical plan outlines “how to get the pillars done,” lists smaller tasks, shows who’s responsible for what and lists deadlines. He said it’s a constantly-evolving document.
