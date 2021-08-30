Westby Area School District celebrates referendum projects with groundbreaking ceremonies

School board member Bob Kerska, who attended Coon Valley Elementary School when it was located by the Lutheran church and graduated from there in 1958, said construction of the current building had already begun.

“Coon Valley has the distinction of having the oldest facilities in the Westby Area School District,” Kerska said. “The community is committed to keeping it viable and keep it going hopefully for years to come.”

In an email following the ceremony, Kerska said desks and other supplies were moved into the “new” CVES from the old building during Christmas break of the 1948-1959 school year and students started school in January of 1959 in the new building.

During the ceremony in Westby, high school Principal Bob Bothe showed a painting of what the building looked like in the 1960s and a more recent photograph of a rainbow arching above the building.

“The new future is coming,” Bothe said. “It’s been 60 years since a major project has been done at the school.”

Michaels said everything that happens at school is because of the support of the community.