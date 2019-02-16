The Westby Area School District hosted a community feedback meeting Feb. 12. Community members were asked to share their thoughts on different topics related to the education of students in the district.
“This was a good dialogue,” Steve Michaels, district superintendent, said.
Members of the community were presented student achievement data for the district, comments from students and staff, and results from the recent parent survey to help inform their discussions.
Groups brainstormed responses to expectations and hopes for students, what is valued the most about the current education, skills necessary to succeed in the workplace in the future, and suggestions for expanded partnerships to help prepare students for college and a career.
“Similar themes arose from the discussion,” Michaels said. “Being prepared for the workforce, college, or military. Developing those soft skills, such as accountability and communicating with others.”
An idea raised would be to have students more involved in the community through possible internship or volunteer opportunities.
“Possibly look into creating more hands-on experience,” Michaels said. “Perhaps having kids do a full-blown internship will not work for every student, but coming up with a weekend-type of experience might work for some.”
A second community feedback meeting will be held in the district office conference room Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m.
“All are welcome to come,” Michaels said. “The meeting will be very similar, but we will continue to build on the list.”
Michaels said he encourages people to give feedback at any time by sending an email to steve.michaels@westby-norse.org.
