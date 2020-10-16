Westby Area School District holds referendum information meeting

“It’s not lost on us all the effect of COVID,” Michaels said. He said the district and school board asked themselves if they should advance the referendum. “We looked at the long list of projects, sharpened our pencil and came up with the absolutely critical projects.”

Michaels went over the planning process and timeline. Development of the plan began in spring 2019 when a needs assessment, staff focus groups and school board workshop were conducted. In summer of 2019, a facilities study report was completed by Bray Architects. During the winter of 2019, feedback was gathered from three community listening sessions. In spring of 2020, School Perceptions sent a community-wide facilities survey and the school board received the results.

Michaels said the survey, which helped guide the district’s planning efforts, was mailed to all district residents in March of 2020, and community members could respond either on paper or online. Five hundred fifty-two surveys (188 on paper) were returned. The survey showed 71% of all resident respondents would support an operational referendum to maintain current programs and services, and 70% of all resident respondents would support a capital referendum for the recommended projects.