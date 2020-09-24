Westby Area School District hosting referendum information meetings

After nearly two years of facilities planning and staff and community engagement, the Westby Area School District School Board approved two referendum questions for the Nov. 3 General Election. Two public meetings will be held to share detailed information about the proposed operational and facilities referendum questions.

“We encourage people to join us at an information meeting to learn about the proposed referendum plan, take an optional tour, and get their questions answered,” said Steve Michaels, District Administrator.

Information meetings will be in-person or with virtual access. Check the District website for Zoom login information. No RSVP is necessary. Attendees will be required to wear a mask per the state health department order, and social distancing practices will be in place.

The first meeting will be held Sept. 29 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center. The second meeting will be held Oct. 22 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Coon Valley Elementary gym.

What are the needs?Question 1 is for authorization to exceed the revenue limit over a three-year period, beginning with the 2021-22 school year, to sustain educational programs and to operate the District. Question 1 would renew the 2018 operational referendum, which expires after the 2020-21 school year.