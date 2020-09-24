Westby Area School District hosting referendum information meetings

After nearly two years of facilities planning and staff and community engagement, the Westby Area School District School Board approved two referendum questions for the Nov. 3 General Election. Two public meetings will be held to share detailed information about the proposed operational and facilities referendum questions.
“We encourage people to join us at an information meeting to learn about the proposed referendum plan, take an optional tour, and get their questions answered,” said Steve Michaels, District Administrator.
Information meetings will be in-person or with virtual access. Check the District website for Zoom login information. No RSVP is necessary. Attendees will be required to wear a mask per the state health department order, and social distancing practices will be in place.
The first meeting will be held Sept. 29 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center. The second meeting will be held Oct. 22 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Coon Valley Elementary gym.
What are the needs?Question 1 is for authorization to exceed the revenue limit over a three-year period, beginning with the 2021-22 school year, to sustain educational programs and to operate the District. Question 1 would renew the 2018 operational referendum, which expires after the 2020-21 school year.
Question 2 is for $11,950,000 for safety, security, and site improvements, including secure entrances; ADA accessibility updates; building infrastructure and capital maintenance improvements; renovations for career and technical education, and an addition and renovation of the greenhouse at Westby Area High School.
The plan includes:
Safety and Security Enhancements: Enhance secure entries at each school building to better control and monitor visitor access.
Infrastructure Upgrades: Upgrade inefficient building systems (plumbing, heating and ventilation, electrical) that have exceeded their useful life, and replace aging roof sections.
Educational Space Updates: Update high school Family & Consumer Science and Career & Technical Education spaces and expand and renovate the existing greenhouse to better support curriculum.
Site improvements: Improve site traffic flow, including designated drop-off/pick-up lanes at the high school; increase number of parking spaces; and address stormwater challenges.
Why now?The District considered suspending facilities planning efforts because of the pandemic. However, the District and School Board decided to move forward with the referendum for several reasons.
The district-wide community survey results showed support for both capital and operational referenda. The 2018 operational referendum expires after the 2020-21 school year and needs to be renewed in order to sustain current educational programs and operate the District. Many facility and educational needs have been delayed due to budget limitations, and with interest rates at historic lows, the overall costs for borrowing are lower. In addition, the District’s early repayment of existing debt allows for investment in the proposed projects with a projected minimal increase over the 2020-21 mill rate.
If both referendum questions pass, the projected mill rate for school taxes would remain at or near $10.90 per $1,000 of equalized property value.
Learn more by calling the District Office at 608-634-0101, emailing referendum@westby-norse.org, visiting www.westby-norse.org or attending a referendum information meeting: Sept. 29 and Oct. 22.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!