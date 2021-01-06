Westby Area School District moves from remote learning model

The Westby Area School District has returned to its learning model of pre-K-6 face-to-face instruction five days per week and the grade 7-12 hybrid when students returned from winter break, Monday.

The administration presented its recommendation to return to that learning model at a special School Board meeting Dec. 30. On Nov. 16 the district transitioned to a virtual/remote learning model for all grade levels because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We are putting together a recommendation for bringing more of our students back, five days/week on Jan. 11,” District Administrator Steve Michaels said in an email.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.