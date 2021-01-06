 Skip to main content
Westby Area School District moves from remote learning model
Westby Area School District moves from remote learning model

The Westby Area School District has returned to its learning model of pre-K-6 face-to-face instruction five days per week and the grade 7-12 hybrid when students returned from winter break, Monday.

The administration presented its recommendation to return to that learning model at a special School Board meeting Dec. 30. On Nov. 16 the district transitioned to a virtual/remote learning model for all grade levels because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We are putting together a recommendation for bringing more of our students back, five days/week on Jan. 11,” District Administrator Steve Michaels said in an email.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster.

