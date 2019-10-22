The Westby Area School District invites all district residents to participate in an upcoming facilities planning information session. The purpose of the meeting is to gather valuable community input regarding the district’s long-term Facilities Master Plan. Information sessions will be held:
- Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m. at the high school.
- Tuesday, Nov. 5, 6-8 p.m. at Coon Valley Elementary School.
- Tuesday, Nov. 12, 6-8 p.m. at the high school.
Each meeting will contain the same content; please pick a date and location that works best for you.
The district has partnered with consultants to create a long-term Facilities Master Plan. The first step in the process was a Facilities Assessment, which evaluated the current needs of the district buildings and surrounding sites.
“This was important to establish a baseline understanding of our current needs and what investments should be made to better our existing buildings,” said District Administrator Steve Michaels. “The consultants have also explored options to enhance safety and security and modernize our educational spaces to better facilitate today’s teaching and learning techniques. Now we want to hear from the community.”
These interactive facilities planning information sessions are an opportunity for community members to provide feedback on the district’s long-term Facilities Master plan. Attendees will learn about current needs, proposed plans, and next steps in the planning process.
For more information, visit the district website, www.westby-norse.org, or call the district office at 608-634-0101.
