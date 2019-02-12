The Westby Area School District will be holding two 4K/Preschool Registration Days for the 2019-20 school year.
Westby Elementary School's 4K/Preschool Registration Day will be on Friday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- children must turn 4 years of age by Sept. 1, 2019 and reside in the Westby Area School District in order to register for the 2019-20 school year. Parents are asked to contact Mary at 608-634-0500 to schedule an appointment. The school is located at 122 Nelson St. in Westby.
There will be no school for current 4K and kindergarten students who attend Westby Elementary School on this day, Friday, March 8. Play Group is also cancelled
Coon Valley Elementary School will hold their 4K/Preschool Registration Day on Friday, April 5. Contact Lisa at 608-452-3143 for more information and an appointment. The school is located at 300 Lien St., Coon Valley.
