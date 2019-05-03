Students from Westby Area School District, along with 1,000 other students from around the state, were in Lake Delton from April 8 through April 10 for the Wisconsin Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Leadership Conference. This is an annual event organized by the Wisconsin FCCLA organization in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI). Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. (Name change in 1999 from Home Economics)
The three-day conference was host to an exceptional keynote speaker, Kat Perkins. Kat is a nationally recognized motivational speaker and her appearance came with a musical performance. Kat’s Fearless 2.0 campaign provides an inspiring experience about finding your passion, taking leadership and working with others, developing a positive attitude, working towards your dreams, how to stay strong against bullying, as well as the newly added awareness of opioid abuse. Everyone leaves with a sense of confidence and a full heart. Kat was the fourth runner up on season 6 of “The Voice” tv show. She was exceptional and brought her small town, humble beginnings of Scranton, North Dakota to the world stage. Students left the session inspired and motivated to set goals and achieve them. An assortment of breakout sessions, competitive events and networking opportunities rounded out the conference. We were so honored to end our conference with entertainment from the talented 2018 runner-up on “ The Voice," Chris Kroeze. He and Kat performed together and gave us an exciting concert.
Westby Area Schools had the honor of sending 17 students to the state leadership conference. The following students received a bronze medal was presented to Madysen Jensen. Silver medals were presented to Garrison Korn, Jonah Hepson, Devin Hansen, Mackenzie Molledahl, Martha Haugen, Morgan Sagler, Darien Hammes, Makenna Rudie, and Birgetta Haugen. Gold medals were presented to Jaylin Holte, Genevieve Haugen, Alanna Simonson and Anna Dregne. National qualifiers were Genevieve Haugen, Morgan Sagler, Dairen Hammes, Alanna Simonson, Anna Dregen, Makenna Rudie and Birgetta Haugen. They will represent Westby this summer in Anaheim, California, and the National Leadership Conference.
Along with all of the other exciting things that happened over the three days, Haley Hagen was also installed as a Wisconsin State Officer and she will fill the position of Vice President of Finance for the 2019-20 school year. We also celebrated Haley's previous year as a state officer and recognized her for her year of service. We also celebrated Genevieve Haugen for her year as a regional representative.
