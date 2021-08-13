Westby Area School District to break ground on $11.95 million referendum projects

The Westby Area School District will celebrate the construction start of their district-wide school improvement projects, Friday, Aug. 27, with two groundbreaking ceremonies:

11 a.m. Coon Valley Elementary School;

1 p.m. Westby Middle/High School.

Members of the public and local media are welcome to join the district in celebrating the start of construction for the 2020 referendum projects. The events will also be recorded and available on the district’s YouTube channel.

The two ceremonies serve as the official project kick-off and “thank you” to the Westby area community for their support of the Nov. 3, 2020 referendum, which approved $11.95 million in funding for district-wide safety, security, and site improvements including secure entrances, ADA accessibility updates, building infrastructure and capital maintenance, tech ed renovations, and an addition and renovation of the greenhouse at Westby Area High School.

In November, voters in the Westby Area School District approved two referendum questions for operational and capital funding, focusing on these key areas of need:

Safety and security enhancements