Westby Area School District to break ground on $11.95 million referendum projects

The Westby Area School District will celebrate the construction start of their district-wide school improvement projects, Friday, Aug. 27, with two groundbreaking ceremonies:
- 11 a.m. Coon Valley Elementary School;
- 1 p.m. Westby Middle/High School.
Members of the public and local media are welcome to join the district in celebrating the start of construction for the 2020 referendum projects. The events will also be recorded and available on the district’s YouTube channel.
The two ceremonies serve as the official project kick-off and “thank you” to the Westby area community for their support of the Nov. 3, 2020 referendum, which approved $11.95 million in funding for district-wide safety, security, and site improvements including secure entrances, ADA accessibility updates, building infrastructure and capital maintenance, tech ed renovations, and an addition and renovation of the greenhouse at Westby Area High School.
In November, voters in the Westby Area School District approved two referendum questions for operational and capital funding, focusing on these key areas of need:
Safety and security enhancements
Enhance secure entries at each school building to better control and monitor visitor access.
Infrastructure upgrades
Upgrade inefficient building systems (plumbing, heating and ventilation, electrical) that have exceeded their useful life, and replace aging roof sections.
Educational space updates
Update high school family and consumer science as well as career and technical education spaces and expand and renovate the existing greenhouse to better support curriculum.
Site improvements
Improve site traffic flow including designated drop-off/pick-up lanes at the high school, increase the number of parking spaces, and address stormwater challenges.
The successful referendum was the result of a dedicated facilities planning effort by the Board of Education and District administration, utilizing a comprehensive facilities assessment, a district-wide community survey, and numerous staff and community engagement opportunities. Design planning has been underway since last fall. Construction begins soon and will continue through the summer of 2022.
Projects include:
• High School secure entry and main office addition;
• Middle School secure entry enhancements;
• High School family and consumer science renovation;
• Band room renovation for ADA;
• Career and technical education renovation;
• Greenhouse addition and renovation;
• Coon Valley Elementary secure entry and main office addition;
• Coon Valley Conference Room renovation.
These improvements will have a significant, positive impact on the district’s ability to maintain quality educational programs, services, and opportunities for Westby students as well as the community for years to come.
The Westby Area School District staff, students, administration, and Board of Education extend a sincere appreciation to the community for their support during these uncertain times. “We deeply appreciate the continued support of our community, staff, and families, and we look forward to seeing these improvements to our schools as construction begins,” said District Administrator, Steve Michaels.
The district will continue to inform the community during the construction phase. Please visit the district’s website for progress updates at www.westby-norse.org. Questions can be directed to the district office at 608-634-0101.