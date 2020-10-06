Westby Area School District to host referendum information meeting Oct. 22

The Westby Area School District will host a second information meeting to share detailed information about the proposed operational and facilities referendum, Wednesday, Oct. 22, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Coon Valley Elementary gym. No RSVP is needed.

Attendees will be required to wear a mask per the state health department order, and social distancing practices will be in place. The meeting will also be available via a Zoom link that will be published on the District’s website.

“We encourage people to participate in our final information meeting to learn about the needs in our district, take an optional tour, and get their questions answered,” said Steve Michaels, District Administrator.

The two questions that will appear on the ballot focus on 1) renewing operational funds to help sustain educational programs and to operate the District; and 2) addressing district-wide capital maintenance, infrastructure, and educational improvements. The improvements would include:

Safety & Security Enhancements

• Enhance secure entries at each school building to better control and monitor visitor access.

Infrastructure Upgrades