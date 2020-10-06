Westby Area School District to host referendum information meeting Oct. 22

The Westby Area School District will host a second information meeting to share detailed information about the proposed operational and facilities referendum, Wednesday, Oct. 22, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Coon Valley Elementary gym. No RSVP is needed.
Attendees will be required to wear a mask per the state health department order, and social distancing practices will be in place. The meeting will also be available via a Zoom link that will be published on the District’s website.
“We encourage people to participate in our final information meeting to learn about the needs in our district, take an optional tour, and get their questions answered,” said Steve Michaels, District Administrator.
The two questions that will appear on the ballot focus on 1) renewing operational funds to help sustain educational programs and to operate the District; and 2) addressing district-wide capital maintenance, infrastructure, and educational improvements. The improvements would include:
Safety & Security Enhancements
• Enhance secure entries at each school building to better control and monitor visitor access.
Infrastructure Upgrades
• Upgrade inefficient building systems (plumbing, heating and ventilation, electrical) that have exceeded their useful life, and replace aging roof sections. Educational Space Updates
• Update high school Family & Consumer Science and Career & Technical Education spaces and expand and renovate the existing greenhouse to better support curriculum.
Site Improvements
• Improve site traffic flow, including designated drop-off/pick-up lanes at the high school; increase number of parking spaces; and address stormwater challenges.
If both referendum questions are approved by voters, the projected mill rate for school taxes would remain at or near $10.90 per $1,000 of equalized property value. The District’s early repayment of existing debt, and interest rates at historic lows, allows for investment in the proposed projects with a projected minimal increase over the 2020-21 mill rate.
Voter Information and Deadlines
With everyone’s health and safety in mind, the Westby Area School District believes it is important to share voter information about the Nov. 3 election. We advise District residents to follow health and safety recommendations to avoid crowds and plan ahead to vote absentee.
Voter Registration Deadlines:
• Oct. 14 – Deadline to register to vote online at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/RegisterToVote (by 11:59 p.m.) or by mail (postmarked).
• Oct. 30 – Deadline to register to vote at your clerk's office, or other designated location (by 5 p.m.)
• Nov. 3 – You can register at your polling place on Election Day.
Absentee Voting Deadlines:
• Oct. 20 - First day to vote absentee in the municipal clerk's office, or other designated location.
• Oct. 29 - Deadline to request an absentee ballot (by 5 p.m.).
• Request an absentee ballot as soon as possible by visiting https://myvote.wi.gov or by contacting your municipality directly.
A complete listing of local municipal offices can be found on the District’s Referendum web page.
Learn more by calling the District Office at 608-634-0101, emailing referendum@westby-norse.org, visiting www.westby-norse.org (watch the Referendum Tour Video and Referendum Update from Steve Michaels) or attending the referendum information meeting Oct. 22.
