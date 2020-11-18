Westby Area School District transitions to virtual/remote learning due to COVD-19

The Westby Area School District has transitioned from its in-person/hybrid model to virtual/remote learning for all grade levels because of the pandemic. Virtual/remote learning started Monday, Nov. 16, with a plan to return to the preK-6 in-person and 7-12 hybrid model on Monday, Dec. 7.
District Administrator Steve Michaels informed parents of the transition Thursday, Nov. 12.
“Dear Families, Ever since March 13, the Westby Area School District has been monitoring COVID-19 in our schools, in our communities, and in our county. We feel very fortunate that until recently, we have been able to offer in-person learning for our students despite the increase in confirmed cases in our community,” Michaels wrote in the announcement.
“As cases in our communities have increased in the last two weeks, it has become exceptionally difficult to maintain staffing throughout our district... Since last spring, we have been planning for this scenario. As with any change, there will still be some obstacles to overcome in the transition…”
According to the announcement, special education services continue in-person based on individual needs, food delivery resumed Tuesday, Nov. 17 and sports (including club sports) will not meet from Nov. 16-30.
On Monday, Nov. 30, the administrative team will meet to determine when and how sports will resume. There are other programs that may offer in-person instruction at school as well. Individual instructors will be in communication with those students as appropriate.
“We are taking this action to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and families,” Michaels said in the announcement. “We hope to be able to return to in-person learning in the near future. This will depend on the ability to safely staff our buildings, the status of COVID-19 in our communities, and any guidance we would receive from the county or state health departments.
“Thank you for your efforts to keep our communities safe,” Michaels continued. “Please continue to practice good handwashing, social distancing, and mask wearing... We look forward to welcoming our students back on December 7th.”
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
