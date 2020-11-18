Westby Area School District transitions to virtual/remote learning due to COVD-19

The Westby Area School District has transitioned from its in-person/hybrid model to virtual/remote learning for all grade levels because of the pandemic. Virtual/remote learning started Monday, Nov. 16, with a plan to return to the preK-6 in-person and 7-12 hybrid model on Monday, Dec. 7.

District Administrator Steve Michaels informed parents of the transition Thursday, Nov. 12.

“Dear Families, Ever since March 13, the Westby Area School District has been monitoring COVID-19 in our schools, in our communities, and in our county. We feel very fortunate that until recently, we have been able to offer in-person learning for our students despite the increase in confirmed cases in our community,” Michaels wrote in the announcement.

“As cases in our communities have increased in the last two weeks, it has become exceptionally difficult to maintain staffing throughout our district... Since last spring, we have been planning for this scenario. As with any change, there will still be some obstacles to overcome in the transition…”

According to the announcement, special education services continue in-person based on individual needs, food delivery resumed Tuesday, Nov. 17 and sports (including club sports) will not meet from Nov. 16-30.