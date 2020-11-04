Westby Area School District voters approve referenda questions

Election Day was Tuesday, and in the Westby Area School District voters approved the two referendum questions on the ballot for both operational and capital needs in the district.

The uncanvassed results show Question 1 passed with 2,418 yes votes; there were 1,785 no votes.

The uncanvassed results show Question 2 passed with 2,505 yes votes; there were 1,693 no votes.

Question 1 asked for authorization to exceed the revenue limit by $1,200,000, $1,500,000, and $1,800,000 over a three-year period beginning with the 2021-22 school year to sustain educational programs and to operate the district.

Question 2 asked for authorization to borrow $11,950,000 for safety, security, and site improvements, including secure entrances; ADA accessibility updates; building infrastructure and capital maintenance improvements; renovations for career and technical education, and an addition and renovation of the greenhouse at Westby Area High School.

The votes will be canvassed Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m.

“We are forever grateful for the continued support of our schools,” said District Administrator Steve Michaels.

Michaels said if anyone in the district has questions going forward, to contact the district office.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.