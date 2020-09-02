Westby Area School District welcomes back students

Michaels said staff in each building reported to him how smooth the day went. He also received the following parent comment: “I have been telling all sorts of people how impressed I was with all of the staff and how well things went at drop off today!!! I could tell that you had a good plan in place with having teachers outside directing kids to their entrance and then having multiple check points for kids to enter to get their temperatures taken and apply sanitizer. The first day couldn’t have went any smoother, so thank you for all of the extra things you and the WASD did to make that happen!”