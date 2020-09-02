Westby Area School District welcomes back students

After many hours of back-to-school planning in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Westby Area School District started the 2020-21 school year, Tuesday.
District Administrator Steve Michaels said the first day of school went well.
“All things considered, this was an amazingly smooth start to the year,” Michaels said in an email. “School is different this year, and it has to be for safety purposes. We know that some families aren’t fond of masking, but our students have done an excellent job of following our masking requirement.”
“Our principals’ efforts to schedule the day were effective and the typical times when large groups of students congregate did not occur,” Michaels continued. “Our staff has done an excellent job of understanding that this year will require more effort and energy than any other. ‘All hands on deck’ has taken a whole new meaning this year...and our students, staff, and parents have stepped up.”
The day started with students being dropped off by parent and bus drivers.
“This was outstanding,” Michaels said. “Our students were screened as they entered the buildings, our busses ran on time. We had a few more parents drop off students on the first day (as one would expect). Our staff was well prepared to help students get to where they needed to be.”
The end-of-the day pick-up of students also went smoothly and was done differently than in past school years.
“We made a modification by having high school/middle school students picked up before the elementary students in Westby, and will monitor this for the next couple of weeks,” Michaels said.
Michaels said staff in each building reported to him how smooth the day went. He also received the following parent comment: “I have been telling all sorts of people how impressed I was with all of the staff and how well things went at drop off today!!! I could tell that you had a good plan in place with having teachers outside directing kids to their entrance and then having multiple check points for kids to enter to get their temperatures taken and apply sanitizer. The first day couldn’t have went any smoother, so thank you for all of the extra things you and the WASD did to make that happen!”
The school district is offering three learning options to students and their families – face-to-face instruction, virtual learning and the Rural Virtual Academy.
“Initially, our parent survey indicated that 20% of our students were selecting the virtual option,” Michaels said. “As we approached the start of school, that number went down. Currently (and this will change over the coming weeks), fewer than 15% of our students are attending virtually and over 85% are attending in person.”
Michaels highlighted the difference between homeschooling and the district’s virtual option. “In homeschooling, parents are acting as full-time instructors (making curriculum decisions, evaluating student growth, etc.). In our district’s virtual option, our staff manages the curriculum, delivery, and assessment under the supervision of parents.”
Michaels said the numbers of students participating in the different learning options are shifting day to day.
As of Sept. 1, Westby Area Middle School has a total enrollment of 310 students, total virtual students 38 and RVA students two; Coon Valley Elementary has a total enrollment of 118, total virtual students 17 and RVA student two; Westby Elementary School has a total enrollment of 271, total virtual students 26, RVA students three, homeschool six, alternate open enrollment (to another district including online) 12; and Westby Area High School has a total enrollment 334, total virtual student 45 and RV students six.
