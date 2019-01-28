The Westby Area School District has had four days of early release or school closings as a result of snow and ice. There were two days of closings in the fall because of flooding.
“Right now we have built in three days,” Superintendent Steve Michaels said. “We’ll look at some of the early release days in the spring and look into making those full days. There is a day off at the end of the third quarter, but we’ll likely be adding some school days.”
Michaels said the Vernon County Sherriff’s Office and the National Weather Service are good resources to help make an educated decision when to cancel school. However, it is never an easy one to make for the superintendent.
“Things might be OK here (in Westby), but in Chaseburg it might be different,” Michaels said. “It is an excruciating thing to decide, however, you’re never going to be wrong with erring on the side of student safety.”
