Local winners have been announced in the 2018 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “Why My Vote Counts.” The contest was open to all students in Grades 9 through 12, including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. More than 190 Westby High School students entered the contest.
Kamryn Davey, an 11th-grader and daughter of Shaynn and Nichol Davey of Westby, won first place and received a $100 prize and plaque. Elias Larrington, a ninth-grader and son of Brian and Deborah Larrington of Westby, won second place and received a $75 award. Third place was won by 11th-grade student Joseph Armbruster, who is the son of John and the late Carmen Armbruster of Viroqua. Joseph received a $50 award. Eleventh-grader Rebecca Buckles, daughter of Kevin and Lori Buckles of Coon Valley, won fourth place and a $40 award. Fifth place was won by Genevieve (Genna) Henline, daughter of Thomas and Julie Henline of Westby. She is a ninth-grade student and received a $30 award.
Sixth- through 10th-place winners received gift certificates from the Westby Subway in the amounts shown for each place winner. Placing sixth was Hannah Pedretti, a ninth-grader and daughter of Ed and Janna Pedretti of Westby, $25. Seventh place was won by Anna Ofte, daughter of Rod and Deb Ofte of Coon Valley, $20. Ninth-grader Rianna Oliver, daughter of Kathy and Ryan Keuser of Coon Valley placed eighth, $15. Raegan Davey, daughter of Shaynn and Nichol Davey of Westby, won ninth place, $10. Tenth place was won by ninth-grader Olivia Audetat, daughter of John and Jody Audetat of Westby, $5.
Kamryn Davey’s and Elias Larrinton’s entries have been forwarded for judging in the 11th District competition, the results of which are not presently available.
Each of the top 10 winners also received a certificate of participation. Kamryn Davey’s recording will be played on WVRQ and will be printed in the Westby Times.
