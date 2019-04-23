Westby Area High School band director Monte Dunnum was taken by surprise Monday afternoon when he was presented a VFW Certificate of Appreciation by Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Wisconsin Commander Gundel Metz for his many years of service as a teacher and as a friend of veterans.
The presentation was made in the high school band room with band students, Westby VFW Post 8021 members, district administrators and Bart Mauch District 11 VFW Commander in attendance.
“Westby Area High School is unique in several ways, one of which is the strength of both its athletics and music programs,” said Tom Sharratt, Youth and Scholarship chairman for Westby VFW Post 8021. “Usually between 74 and 75 percent of students participate in band or vocal music, often both. Most of these students also participate in one or more sports teams. The popularity of music is the result of the talented and dedicated music staff in the middle and high schools which have worked together for many years.”
Sharratt said Dunnum is retiring after leading the high school bands for 25 years.
“Monte is not only a motivational teacher and role model, but he establishes friendships with many of his students that last for years,” Sharratt said. “The band and chorus rooms are gathering places for students before school and during meal breaks. Talk to his students from 20 or more years ago and many not only speak highly of him as a teacher, they still consider him a good friend.”
Sharratt said Dunnum and his bands have performed and entered competitions around Wisconsin and on trips to New York City and Washington, D.C., “always winning acclamation and high awards for both the band and its individual players.”
“Monte, along with Peter Engh, the vocal music director, place patriotic music among their top priorities,” Sharratt said. “Recently, Monte invited the modern day version of the historic John Phillip Sousa band to perform in Westby to rousing applause from the audience of adults and students.”
Every year the school hosts a 45-minute community Veterans Day program to honor local veterans, Sharratt said.
“This event includes a guest speaker, often, but not always, a veteran,” Sharratt said. “The speakers, sometimes a former student who chose to serve, explain the importance of service to community and country, how they have learned from service, and the significant sacrifices. These programs extol the virtue of service without glorifying combat – in fact, they often innumerate the horrors of war.”
“One local woman, not a veteran, has spoken twice of her experiences as a young child being held in a Japanese internment camp for six years with her Dutch parents who were serving as missionaries at the beginning of World War II in the Dutch East Indies,” Sharratt added.
Sharratt said Dunnum prepares a video presentation that accompanies the speaker’s remarks. “The students pay rapt attention during these programs and learn things they cannot learn from textbooks.”
“Monte and his band have welcomed home Freedom Honor Flight veterans with music that entertained the crowd as they wait for the plane to return and salute the veterans as they deplane,” Sharratt said.
Sharratt said Dunnum has participated several times in New York City’s Veterans Day parade, where he served as master of ceremonies. “As the emcee, he introduced high-ranking military officers and in general kept things going according to a tight schedule of events. He became involved in this while he was serving as president of the American School Band Directors Association.”
After receiving the certificate of appreciation, Dunnum said it was an honor to be a part of the community and school.
“When we extended the Veterans Day program under Tom’s supervision, (we thought) the video (would bring) to life the things the veterans and speakers talk about,” Dunnum said. “We should do these things; it’s the right thing to do.”
Dunnum said he humbly accepted the certificate and then turned to the VFW members. “Thank you for what you’ve done for us. Your service must be addressed.”
Following the presentation, Dunnum said he was “really, really caught off guard.” “It’s a nice honor.”
Dunnum said the motivation to do the video presentation was to make the veterans’ service and sacrifice relevant to students and “to recognize veterans for what they’ve done.”
He said art can be enhanced by music. “It becomes an educational experience.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.