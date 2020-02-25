Westby Building Community meeting is March 5

The spring Westby Building Community meeting will be held at Borgens Cafe, Thursday, March 5, from 6-7 p.m. but please feel free to come by 5:30 p.m. for supper and conversation.

There will be updates about the Norse Market (aka Night Market) beginning this summer and attendees will also hear from Debbi DeGarmo on her Farm to School project, Marilyn Leum and Jayne Anderson about Tuesday Night Come for Supper, and updates from Ruth and Dave Amundson on Westby’s upcoming 100th birthday celebration.