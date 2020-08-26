Westby celebrates centennial with birthday party

The Seas Branch school bell rang at 10 a.m., Saturday, signaling the start of Westby’s centennial kickoff celebration.
About 40 people gathered on the lawn surrounding the former one-room school to mark Westby’s 100-year status as a city.
David Amundson, of the History Alive Project, welcomed everyone to the kickoff celebration. He said planning started a year ago, with 22 activities set to be offered to the community; however, the Birthday Party Committee had to scale back activities because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We and the mayor felt we should still do something that’s safe,” Amundson said. He added HAP will have more centennial events throughout the year if the coronavirus permits.
Amundson said Norseland Nursing Home residents were supposed to be a part of the outdoor celebration but the virus did not permit that, so they were having their own celebration that day.
There were several special guests, and Mayor Danny Helgerson was among them.
“It’s an honor to be mayor at this time,” Helgerson said. “We are here today to celebrate the residents of Westby 100 years ago who saw a bright future and growth, and felt it was time to change from the village of Westby and a board of trustees, to a mayor and a council. With the new Main Street project and the grant for the new business park, we’re in a great position for the next 100 years. I hope we continue to grow and enjoy our city.”
District Superintendent Steve Michaels, another special guest, said the community has had a long tradition of supporting education. “Schools are a microcosm of a community.”
Michaels said he’s asked seniors what the best thing is about Westby Area School District, and all but four in the last two years have said the community is the best thing about the district. He added that more than half of the staff have been with the district for 15 years, and five out of seven new staff this school year grew up and were educated in the Westby district and now have returned.
“We are so pleased with the partnership with the city,” Michaels said. “What’s good for one entity is good for the other.”
Rep. Loren Oldenburg thanked past city leaders. “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here.”
Oldenburg then presented flags that flew over the Capitol in Madison and centennial plaques to the mayor for City Hall, Michaels for all three schools, and Lars Gretebeck, a member of the Birthday Party Committee who will be a senior this school year.
Amundson then read a letter from the mayor of Biri, Norway, where many of Westby’s early settlers originated.
“One hundred years ago Westby became a city, but the history goes further back than 1920,” Amundson said.
Amundson shared with the audience the history of Norwegian immigration to the United States in 1825, when 52 Norwegians left their country in a 54-foot long boat, to 1847 when Even Gullard decided he wanted to establish a Norwegian settlement where County Coon Prairie Church now stands, to 1867 when Ole T. Westby arrived with a large group of settlers and eventually built a general store, to 1896 when Westby Station was incorporated as a village, to 1920 when the village was made a city by popular vote.
“We continue the story for the present and the future,” Amundson said. “Fifty years from now we’ll be part of the story.”
The celebration included a Centennial Rock hunt. Terri Kotek, Amy Jankowski, Kelly Kotek Fremstad and Cheyanne Nash were introduced as the artists who painted 100 rocks to mark the centennial. The rocks, none of which were painted the same, included images from the city’s history, local area landmarks or symbols representing the city’s Norwegian heritage, and a few others just for “kicks and grins.”
The Centennial Rocks were hidden by City Hall staff members Amy Swiggum and Lisa Janzen, and as of Saturday morning, 19 were still hidden. The “Big Kahuna Rock” was found by a 3-year-old; the rock was hidden near the ship by the school and the sleuth earned $20 cash.
Roxy Wedwick, city clerk/treasurer, said the 3-year-old was very proud to have found the “Big Kahuna Rock,” and it registered at City Hall. Wedwick said the oldest person to find and register a rock was an 81-year-old.
All Centennial Rocks eligible for a prize had to be registered at City Hall no later than 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. Winner names were drawn at the History Alive Project House at 2 p.m. Saturday. The painted rocks were hidden between Aug. 12 and Aug. 14.
Wedwick also talked about the time capsule box, which will be stored in City Hall’s vault and opened in 2070. She said some of the items so far included a group photo of city staff and information about the prices of such things as gasoline in 2020 compared to 1920.
Wedwick said adults and children are welcome to fill out forms to share a message with folks in 2070. She said children on their sheet can share such things as their favorite color, and adults can share how 2020 affected their lives. The time capsule was available at the centennial kick-off and at the History Alive Project House Saturday afternoon. The box will be available for messages in the WCCU lobby until September.
Lars Gretebeck shared a few Westby trivia questions with the audience before he and his father Gunnar and grandfather Stan planted a red maple tree near the one-room school. More trivia questions will be posted on the HAP Facebook page.
Saturday also included the drive-by/walk-by “Decades of Homes Tour,” self-directed tours of the History Alive Project House in the afternoon, and the drawing for the winners of the 2020 Syttende Mai button raffle and the drawing of the winners of the “100 Painted Rocks Hunt.”
Members of the Birthday Party Committee were David Kraabel, Ruth Amundson, Dave Amundson, Roxy Wedwick, Betty Stoleson, Brian Huebner, Tiffany Cade, Lars Gretebeck and Dar Kraabel.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
