Westby celebrates centennial with birthday party

The Seas Branch school bell rang at 10 a.m., Saturday, signaling the start of Westby’s centennial kickoff celebration.

About 40 people gathered on the lawn surrounding the former one-room school to mark Westby’s 100-year status as a city.

David Amundson, of the History Alive Project, welcomed everyone to the kickoff celebration. He said planning started a year ago, with 22 activities set to be offered to the community; however, the Birthday Party Committee had to scale back activities because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We and the mayor felt we should still do something that’s safe,” Amundson said. He added HAP will have more centennial events throughout the year if the coronavirus permits.

Amundson said Norseland Nursing Home residents were supposed to be a part of the outdoor celebration but the virus did not permit that, so they were having their own celebration that day.

There were several special guests, and Mayor Danny Helgerson was among them.