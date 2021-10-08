Westby celebrates National Friends of Libraries Week

The Friends of Bekkum Library in Westby will celebrate the 16th annual National Friends of Libraries week Oct. 17-23.

The Friends of Bekkum Library, established in 2010, has raised and donated thousands of dollars to assist the library in their mission to provide its patrons opportunities to Learn, Share, Grow & Play. Community members contribute annually to the Friends by renewing their annual memberships. Many of these members also actively volunteer their time to assist the group with fundraising efforts.

The main fund raising effort for the Bekkum Friends is the book sale. Most years, two sales are held (April and October). The next sale is set for Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon. Current Friends of Bekkum members are offered the opportunity to shop early, beginning at 8 a.m. Individual memberships are $10, Family memberships are $15, and Business memberships are $25.

"The donations and volunteer hours provided by our Friends of Bekkum Memorial Library are instrumental to the library's ability to offer a variety of programs and purchase items that are not covered by our annual budget,” says library director Kelly Becker. “Their support and hard work are greatly appreciated by the staff and our library patrons."

To celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week, the Friends of Bekkum will present a special “treat” to staff members in appreciation for all that they do at Bekkum.

The Friends will also hold a fall membership drive; with special perks for new members. Every new member will be able to select a free book, and also enter the drawing for a Westby Bucks gift certificate.

Kathy Anderson, a Friends member says, “The Bekkum Library is such an important asset to our community and the Friends of Bekkum is a big part of that. As a member of the Friends, I enjoy volunteering with these wonderful people and am so grateful for their dedication to making our library the best it can be.”

To find out how to become a member of the Friends of Bekkum, contact the library at 608-634-4419; the library’s website: westbylibrary.wrlsweb.org; the Friends of Bekkum Memorial Public Library or Bekkum Memorial Library on Facebook.

