 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Westby Chamber hosts trick-or-treating
0 comments

Westby Chamber hosts trick-or-treating

Halloween was observed in Westby on Friday, Oct. 30 with the Westby Area Chamber of Commerce hosting downtown business trick-or-treating.

Businesses that chose to participate distributed treats outside. People who handed out candy dropped preassembled packages of treats into children’s bags while wearing masks and gloves. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, everyone was expected to practice and encourage social distancing when feasible.

Residential trick-or-treating followed the downtown event.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election Day is Nov. 3
News

Election Day is Nov. 3

Election Day is Nov. 3, and in the Westby Area School District voters will see two referendum questions on the ballot for both operational and…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News