Westby Chamber hosts trick-or-treating

Halloween was observed in Westby on Friday, Oct. 30 with the Westby Area Chamber of Commerce hosting downtown business trick-or-treating.
Businesses that chose to participate distributed treats outside. People who handed out candy dropped preassembled packages of treats into children’s bags while wearing masks and gloves. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, everyone was expected to practice and encourage social distancing when feasible.
Residential trick-or-treating followed the downtown event.
