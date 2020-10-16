 Skip to main content
Westby Chamber to hold downtown trick-or-treating
Halloween in Westby will be observed Friday, Oct. 30, with the Westby Area Chamber of Commerce’s downtown business trick-or-treating from 3:30 to 5 p.m., followed by residential trick-or-treating from 5 to 7 p.m.

Businesses that choose to participate in the downtown trick-or-treating will be distributing treats outside. People who are handing out candy will be wearing masks and gloves as they drop preassembled packages of treats into children’s bags. Everyone is expected to practice and encourage social distancing when feasible; for this, the Chamber would like to see groups staying 6 feet away from one another whenever possible.

Whitney Stoker, president of the Chamber, said the organization is planning to have downtown trick-or-treating as safe and socially distant as possible.

In a Facebook post dated Oct. 13, the Chamber asks that although residential trick-or-treating isn’t affiliated with the Chamber to “… please follow safe practices and COVID guidelines and expectations to ensure the safety of everyone!”

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

