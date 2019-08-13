The Westby Cooperative Creamery retail store is moving.
The Westby Cooperative Creamery “cheese store,” as it is affectionately known, is moving across the street from its current location at 401 S. Main St. to 206 S. Main St., next to Subway. The location will offer many new amenities that weren’t feasible before, including a coffee station, yogurt parfait station, more parking and easier accessibility.
The decision to move the cheese store was driven by increases in store traffic and growing sales. The cheese store has become a landmark for visitors, who can’t drive through the area without getting cheese curds and other dairy foods Westby Cooperative Creamery makes.
With this move, the former retail location will be used for Westby Cooperative Creamery plant operations. The new space will allow the cooperative to fulfill part of its four-fold mission, which includes “improving the community by contributing to its economic, social and environmental life.”
Cheese store fans should expect the new location to be ready and open Aug. 30, and a grand opening celebration will be held sometime in October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.