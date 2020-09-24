Westby City Council approves bond issue for industrial park expansion

The Westby City Council approved the initial resolution for general obligation bonds not to exceed $950,000 for community development projects in tax increment districts at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 15. The amount is what the city will borrow for expansion of the industrial park.
Mayor Danny Helgerson said the bond amount is for the city’s 20 percent share for the expansion. A Wisconsin Economic Development Association grant will cover 80 percent of the $4.3 million project.
Helgerson said money for the city’s share of the expansion project comes from the tax increment district, not the general fund. He said property taxes will not increase because of the project.
Helgerson said he hopes “some dirt can be moved” before the end of the year, but there are several steps that must completed.
The planning commission will hold a meeting at City Hall Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m. to approve plans, specifications and estimates for the proposed business park expansion. Helgerson said the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has signed off on the plans.
Following the approval of the plans, Helgerson said they will have to be recorded with the state, and once they are recorded with the state the plans will be sent to EDA which will put them through a final checklist. Once the checklist is complete, the project will go to bid.
“Weather permitting, I’d love to see some dirt moved at the end of the year,” he said. “If it doesn’t happen then, it will be early spring.”
Council members also approved the resolution directing publication of notice to electors relating to the bond issue, and the resolution providing for the sale of not to exceed $950,000 general obligation community development bonds, series 2020A.
The council also voted to revamp the fees/fines for building, conditional use and site permits, for people who incorrectly file the permits. Clerk/Treasurer Roxy Wedwick said for the first offense the fees would double depending on the type of permit, for the second offense there would be a $500 fine, and for the third offense it would be the discretion of the zoning administrator; the fine could be up to $500 per day.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
