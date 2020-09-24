Westby City Council approves bond issue for industrial park expansion

The Westby City Council approved the initial resolution for general obligation bonds not to exceed $950,000 for community development projects in tax increment districts at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 15. The amount is what the city will borrow for expansion of the industrial park.

Mayor Danny Helgerson said the bond amount is for the city’s 20 percent share for the expansion. A Wisconsin Economic Development Association grant will cover 80 percent of the $4.3 million project.

Helgerson said money for the city’s share of the expansion project comes from the tax increment district, not the general fund. He said property taxes will not increase because of the project.

Helgerson said he hopes “some dirt can be moved” before the end of the year, but there are several steps that must completed.

The planning commission will hold a meeting at City Hall Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m. to approve plans, specifications and estimates for the proposed business park expansion. Helgerson said the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has signed off on the plans.