The Westby City Council approved the Vernon County Multi-Hazards Mitigation Plan for 2018-2022, Wednesday, Jan. 2.
“By adopting this plan your jurisdiction will remain eligible for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation grant programs which can assist greatly when recovering from disasters or developing mitigation projects to reduce losses from future disasters,” Brandon Larson, emergency management director for Vernon County, said in a memorandum.
“This is all a part of the emergency management plan for the county,” Mayor Danny Helgerson said.
The plan needed to be adopted by the municipalities of Vernon County. The Vernon County Board of Supervisors approved the plan Dec. 18.
During public participation, Alderman Mark Hendrickson brought design suggestions and prices to build a skate park in Westby. The lowest estimate is $80,000.
“My personal opinion is, I think it’s a neat thing and I’d really like to see it, but I just would hope there was something that if you spend that kind of money it’d look more impressive,” Helgerson said.
“On the other hand, what does Westby do for the young people in this town,” Alderman Brad Mashak said.
The Council discussed possible cost-saving measures for the project, as well as potential fundraising initiatives.
Hendrickson was asked to gather more details to be shared in a parks and recreation board meeting for further consideration.
“See if he can break the prices down better,” Helgerson said. “If we’re going to spend that kind of money, get more, that would be the ideal.”
“For a couple of you that weren’t probably here when this started,” Helgerson said. “Mark had come in one day with a petition from mostly middle school-aged kids requesting a skate park, and the interest must still be there.”
The Council accepted the bid from Charlie’s Carpentry, Rockland, for the reroofing of the well house. The estimate was $7,132.68 for materials and labor costs.
“I don’t think you can go wrong with $7,000 to put that up,” Alderman Ricky Rognstad said.
