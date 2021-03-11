Westby City Council approves purchase of UTV for fire department

The Westby City Council approved the purchase of a UTV for the Westby-Christiana Fire District at its meeting, March 2.

Mayor Danny Helgerson said the fire department is doing fundraising for the UTV, and needed the city council’s approval for spending more than $10,000.

The council tabled action regarding bylaws for the Westby-Christiana Fire District. Helgerson said it was tabled because the fire district isn’t quite finished redoing the bylaws.

Helgerson said there were no façade grant applications for the council to approve at the meeting on March 2. He said if a business owner wants to work on their façade, the city reimburses 50% up to $5,000. Business owners must apply for the grant before starting work on the façade and get approval from the city council.

Helgerson added that this year the city is offering a sidewalk grant program. He said people may not realize they must maintain their sidewalk and are responsible for replacing them at their residence. The grant will reimburse 50% of a homeowner’s cost up to $1,000. If it is a corner lot, the reimbursement will be 50% up to $2,000. The program begins April 1 and ends Nov. 30. Anyone interested in applying for a sidewalk grant or getting more information, may contact City Hall at 634-3214.

