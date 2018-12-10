The Westby City Council voted 5-1 to purchase a Dodge 2018 one-ton dump truck with plow at its meeting Dec. 4.
“The Dodge we could get really quick,” Public Works Director Ron Janzen said.
The City Council had considered three different quotes from Sleepy Hollow Truck Center. Each quote was for a different brand of truck.
Concerns about paying to do road work instead of buying a new truck were raised by Alderman Ricky Rognstad, who voted against purchasing the new truck.
“I’m just thinking if we didn’t fix our streets this year, where’s the money to fix our streets next year?” Rognstad said.
“We’ve budgeted more for the streets this year than we did last year,” Janzen said.
“I agree with you, we gotta keep the budget up and spend more on the streets, but this year this is where we’re sitting I think we need to utilize this opportunity to get a truck,” said Mayor Danny Helgerson. “We should be in good shape with trucks, pretty much.”
The final cost of the vehicle with all the additions and labor will be $50,441.98; that is the price before the possible trade in of the F350 with the plow.
Discussion on purchasing a new truck for the public works director was tabled until the Council’s next meeting to get more specifics on possible truck options and the price.
