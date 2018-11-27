The Westby City Council discussed and approved putting the farmhouse on the Sidie property up for bids at its regular meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 20.
“Buying to move sometimes they purchase for materials,” said Mayor Danny Helgerson. He said the removal would have to be down to the foundation. The City Council plans to discuss bids in upcoming meetings. “(We) plan on giving it a couple weeks in the paper,” Helgerson added.
The City Council will also be accepting bids for the property on Melby Street next to the police department.
