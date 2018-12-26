The Westby City Council voted unanimously to purchase a new truck for Public Works Director Ron Janzen at their meeting, Tuesday, Dec. 18.
The proposal was considered at the Dec. 4 Council meeting, but Janzen was asked to put together a list of bids for used and new trucks.
“They were all a half ton extended cab,” Janzen said.
The trucks were of a variety of brands from the Sleepy Hollow Truck Center in Viroqua. The prices on the new trucks ranged from $28,402 to $29,684, and would include a trade in of the current public works director truck, a 2007 Dodge, with a trade in value of $2,000.
“Personally I think it’s a no brainer to buy a new one if you can get a brand new truck for just a hair more than a new truck,” Alderman Brad Mashak said. “I think if we get a new truck then we get the warranties; we make sure it’s got brand new tires.”
The Council voted to purchase the 2019 Ford Truck for $29,684.
The Westby City Council also voted unanimously to purchase a new loader for the city. The current machine being used by the city is a 2008 Case 621E Wheel Loader.
“Normally we trade in 10 years, now this one’s gone 11.” Jeff Strangstalien, the Westby street supervisor said.
“It’s something that we have to do every so many years,” Mayor Danny Helgerson said. “It’s budgeted into our city budget for the next few years for the payments.”
Strangstalien presented the bids on the loaders to the City Council. The brands of the bids submitted were Case, Hyundai, John Deere, Cat and Volvo.
“Since I’ve been here we’ve had nothing but Case and never ever had a problem with anything major going wrong,” Strangstalien said. “I’m recommending the Case.”
The City Council followed the recommendation to purchase the 2019 Case 621G Wheel Loader. Included in the purchase would be a five-year full factory warranty, a three-year maintenance plan, and other features. Due to the hours the machinery will be used, there will be a $6,000 deduction from the maintenance plan.
“He will give us the maintenance plan for three years, but he’ll take $6,000 off of that,” Janzen said. “They can lessen the oil changes because of the hours that we put on.”
The Council approved to add a five-speed transmission with a lockup torque converter costing an additional $2,400, and Michelin Radial Tires priced at an additional $1,100.
“With our loader now, I can go from the shop before I get up to Dave Dregne’s, I just did it today to test it, before that thing will actually shift into high gear,” Strangstalien said. “What this converter does, you’re shifting to high gear and you’re going full speed.”
“Well the nice part is you got them to take that extra $6,000 off of the warranty that more than covers the options,” Helgerson said.
With the trade in of the current loader and the maintenance plan deduction, the total price of the new loader is $107,377. The Council will compare finance options going forward.
The City Council closed out the meeting by approving to send Kurt Anderson, the Westby sewer operator, to schools on pump repair and maintenance, sewer lab, and collection systems.
“I don’t think we can ever go wrong with training,” Helgerson said.
