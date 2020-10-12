Westby City Council discusses geese on creamery ponds

The Westby City Council voted to not allow hunting in the city limits, specifically at the Westby Cooperative Creamery ponds where geese land, at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 6.

City Clerk/Treasurer Roxy Wedwick said geese on the ponds, which are located on the west end of State Street, have been a problem for many years, and people come to try and hunt them. She said the city doesn’t own the ponds, the creamery does. Next year either the creamery or the city will set up some sort of decoy to deter geese from using the ponds.

In other business, the city council approved the replacement of the hot water heater at Norseland Nursing Home. Council members accepted the $13,260 bid from Bernie Buchner Plumbing of La Crosse.

The city council also approved its annual Animal Care Provider Agreement with Driftless Humane Society for 2021. Wedwick said when stray dogs are taken to the Westby Police Department and the owners are not found, the animals are taken to the humane society in Viroqua. The approximate cost is $250 per dog. So far this year all dogs have been reunited with their owners, so no dogs have been taken to the humane society. Wedwick said Facebook posts are used to announce dogs that have been turned into the police department.

The council voted to allow police officers to attend in-service at the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Oct. 19-21.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

