The Westby City Council hired the 2019 Park and Rec director and co-managers for the 2019 pool season at its meeting, Tuesday, March 5.
The City Council hired Vernon Daines as the Park and Rec director, and Miranda Delmedico and Kiarra Keenlance as co-managers for the pool season.
Roxy Wedwick, city clerk/treasurer, said the pool is expected to be open by June 8, depending on the weather.
The City Council adjusted the following prices for the 2019 pool season:
- Adult seasonal pool pass was raised from $55 to $75;
- Family seasonal pool pass was raised from $75 to $95;
- Private party was raised from $90 to $110.
The daily pass of $2 and youth (18 and under) seasonal pass of $50 will remain the same.
Council members also voted to adjust the hourly pay for election workers. Election workers will be paid $12 per hour; previously they were paid $10 per hour. Wedwick said the adjustment was made to stay competitive with what other townships and municipalities pay their workers.
