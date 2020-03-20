Westby City Council hires park and recreation director

A 2020 park and recreation director was hired at the Westby City Council meeting, March 17.
John Hamilton, Westby High Area High School baseball coach and fifth-grade science teacher, was hired to replace longtime park and recreation director Vernon Daines.
The City Council discussed the garbage/recycling department. City Clerk Roxy Wedwick said one of the sanitation employees will be retiring soon, and the council is looking at the possibility of whether to keep the garbage/recycling department or contract it out. Wedwick said it was tabled until the next meeting, so council members can look at the numbers and what’s best for residents.