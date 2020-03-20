You are the owner of this article.
Westby City Council hires park and recreation director
Westby City Council hires park and recreation director

A 2020 park and recreation director was hired at the Westby City Council meeting, March 17.

John Hamilton, Westby High Area High School baseball coach and fifth-grade science teacher, was hired to replace longtime park and recreation director Vernon Daines.

The City Council discussed the garbage/recycling department. City Clerk Roxy Wedwick said one of the sanitation employees will be retiring soon, and the council is looking at the possibility of whether to keep the garbage/recycling department or contract it out. Wedwick said it was tabled until the next meeting, so council members can look at the numbers and what’s best for residents.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

