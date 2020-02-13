Westby City Council seeks designs for new city seal/logo

The city of Westby is holding a competition to design a new city seal/logo.
This design must be adaptable for a large display, down to a size that will be on the city’s letterhead, and must be in black/white, grayscale, and/or color. This competition is open to all ages, and individuals may submit as many designs as they wish. Designs must be submitted on an 8-1/2 x 11 sheet of paper, and include the designer’s contact information. All entries must use original or copyright-free artwork. Entrants will give all rights to their artwork to the city of Westby. Designs must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, April 3, to City Hall, 200 N. Main St., Westby, WI 54667.
A cash prize of $250 will be awarded to the winning design.
This is a great opportunity to see what people believe Westby symbolizes to them, and the seal/logo will be used for many years to come. The City Council is looking forward to seeing the creative designs that will be entered.