Westby City Council seeks designs for new city seal/logo

This design must be adaptable for a large display, down to a size that will be on the city’s letterhead, and must be in black/white, grayscale, and/or color. This competition is open to all ages, and individuals may submit as many designs as they wish. Designs must be submitted on an 8-1/2 x 11 sheet of paper, and include the designer’s contact information. All entries must use original or copyright-free artwork. Entrants will give all rights to their artwork to the city of Westby. Designs must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, April 3, to City Hall, 200 N. Main St., Westby, WI 54667.