The Westby City Council voted to make its annual payment to the Westby-Christiana Fire District at its meeting, Tuesday, March 19.
The payment is $77,458.07. City Clerk/Treasurer Roxie Wedwick said the payment is part of the 2019 budget and the amount was approved at a previous meeting.
The City Council appointed John Sutton to the Bekkum Memorial Library board.
