Westby Class of 1942
The Westby High School class of 1942 held its 76th reunion on July 26. Shown (back left) Clarence Olson and Owen Bekkum. Front (left) Emy (Colby) Quaal and Alice (Rudrud) Alderman.

 Kathy Anderson photo

The Westby High School class of 1942 held a reunion at the Westby House on July 26. In attendance for the 76th reunion was Clarence Olson, Owen Bekkum, Emy (Colby) Quaal and Alice (Rudrud) Alderman. A total of 56 people graduated in the class and of the top 13 students scholastically ranked, 11 were boys and two were girls.

The class valedictorian was Clifford Barstad who died in WWII and the class salutatorian was Stanley Lunde who also died in WWII. Bekkum was ranked third in his class and went onto to become a CPA, while Clarence Olson was ranked fourth in the class and earned a Ph. D. in Dairy Science.

The class of 1942 has donated more money to the Norse Fund for scholarships than any other Westby High School class.

The four members in attendance had a wonderful time reminiscing and challenged any other Westby Area High School class to catch them since they are all approximately 95 years young and still making challenges.

Westby Times editor

Dorothy Robson is editor of the Westby Times. Contact her at 608-637-5625.

