The Westby Co-op Creamery has been awarded $23,209.60 by Focus on Energy. Focus on Energy is a Wisconsin statewide program that assists in providing financial assistance to businesses and community partners to improve energy efficiency.
The check was for replacing an old boiler burner that was installed in 1978 with a more energy efficient model. The new model is estimated to save the creamery more than $21,000 annually in energy costs.
Jeff Danielson, energy advisor for Focus on Energy, opened the ceremony and presented the check, Tuesday.
“Both Midwest Natural Gas and also Westby Utilities participates in that program and Westby would then be eligible for those incentives,” Danielson said. “I became involved with this project a few months ago when I got a phone call from one of our contractors from PBBS, and said that Westby Creamery was looking at replacing a boiler burner. I’m really honored to present this check.”
Brad Mashak, district manager for Midwest Natural Gas Inc., and Ron Janzen, director of Public Works for Westby, spoke since both are involved in providing utilities for the creamery.
“The Westby Co-op Creamery has been a customer of ours for about 53 years, so they’ve been a very good customer,” Mashak said. “We’re glad to have them in Westby; they’ve been here 116 years.”
“It’s good to see if they can make cuts and save in different areas,” Janzen said. “We appreciate you guys and appreciate doing business with you, too.”
The PBBS Equipment Corporation worked on the boiler burner project for the creamery and has worked with Focus on Energy in the past.
“The project here at the creamery was a little bit unique in the sense that the burner on the boiler was sized for a 600 horsepower boiler, and the boiler was only 400 horsepower,” Michael Cramer, sales engineer for PBBS, said. “There were some challenges related to the design of the boiler, putting a new piece of equipment on it, we got through all of those. We’re always really proud of projects like this.”
“We really appreciate Focus on Energy, getting the opportunity to upgrade some of our equipment,” Pete Kondrup, general manager at Westby Co-op Creamery, said. “We’re seeing great results, it’s running a lot better, much more efficient. We’re really happy to be able to save some energy and also save some money on our side.”
The creamery is continuing to work with Focus on Energy for other energy efficiency equipment projects.
