Westby conversations to center on the book 'Waking Up White'

Debby Irving’s book, “Waking Up White,” will be the topic of four Courageous Conversations in Westby.

The conversations will be held at Borgens Café, 109 S. Main St., Westby, Oct. 13, 20 and 27, and Nov. 3 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Organized by John Dumke, the upcoming conversations are in conjunction with La Crosse Area Reads, which is focusing on “Waking Up White” and will be hosting a symposium about white privilege and race the first weekend in December.

“The Westby conversations are connected, but separate (from La Crosse Area Reads),” Dumke said.

Dumke said he hopes the upcoming conversations will be the first of more Courageous Conversations. “People are polarized… We have lost the art of listening to each other.”

According to a flyer about the event, “Often, we remain in our own ‘silos’ and only listen and talk with those who agree with us and tend to dismiss others. Courage Conversations are an attempt to create opportunities to listen and learn with each other.”

Dumke said he is an old white guy with lots of privilege. “That’s who I am. It’s not out of guilt or pointing fingers.” He said “Waking Up White” is the book Irving wishes someone had handed her decades ago.

Dumke said inequality is embedded in the system and people may not like to admit it, and there is a need to address systems that aren’t equal. “In this day and age this isn’t political; it’s deeper than that.

“These are conversation we have to have as a community to be able to move forward as a community and reflect on how we look at our neighbor.”

Dumke said the only agenda is to have safe conversations in a safe space. People who take part in the upcoming conversations are asked to speak only for themselves, listen to others and be civil.

Participants are encouraged to read the first two chapters of “Waking Up White,” but Dumke said they wouldn’t have to. He emphasized the Courage Conversations aren’t affiliated with a church and won’t be opened with prayer.

Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby has 15 copies available for checkout, or people may contact Dumke who has a number of copies available for purchase. For more information, contact Dumke at 630-675-8910 or jfdumke@gmail.com.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

