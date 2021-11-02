Westby Coon Prairie, Vang Lutheran churches welcome new ministry team

On Sunday, Sept. 7, Pastor Alyssa Weaver was installed as the pastor at Westby Coon Prairie and Vang Lutheran churches with Bishop Felix Malpica leading the installation service.

Pastor Alyssa comes to the churches as a Luther Seminary graduate. Prior to being called to Westby, she served as the pastor at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Iola, Wisconsin.

Before being called to ministry, Pastor Alyssa taught high school history for 12 years in Tomah, Wisconsin, where she grew up. Some of her favorite hobbies are sewing, quilting and reading. She also loves gardening, the outdoors and playing with her dog, Holly.

The churches also have a new youth director, Shianne Reschke. She will be working with Wednesday Word, ninth-grade confirmation, children’s messages and planning youth trips.

Reschke is a 2016 graduate of Westby High School and a 2021 graduate of Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, with a BA in Religion and Management and a focus on Youth Ministry. She has many years of experience from working at Sugar Creek Bible Camp, interacting with youth of all ages.

Her hobbies include music, reading, camping and playing with her dog, Daisy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0